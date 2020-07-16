Capstone Financial Group Inc. Sells 205 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Capstone Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.7% of Capstone Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Capstone Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CNB Bank grew its position in Alphabet by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,158 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 611 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $987,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 207 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA grew its position in Alphabet by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 991 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock opened at $1,520.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,442.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,363.89. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1,577.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. The company has a market cap of $1,052.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.27 by ($1.40). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $41.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.23 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,340.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,580.52.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,495.85, for a total transaction of $89,751.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,244.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total value of $45,388.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,587,178.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 242 shares of company stock worth $342,902. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

