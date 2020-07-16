Capstone Financial Group Inc. Invests $28,000 in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG)

Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 471,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,754,000 after purchasing an additional 24,149 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 129,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,346,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 24,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF stock opened at $54.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.02. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $58.47.

