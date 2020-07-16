Capstone Financial Group Inc. Increases Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Capstone Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 142.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JPM. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JPM. DA Davidson raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. DZ Bank raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.09.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Stephen B. Burke acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $87.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,599,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at $13,202,283.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE JPM opened at $98.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $141.10. The company has a market cap of $293.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.02). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $32.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

