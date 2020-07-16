Capstone Financial Group Inc. Acquires 1,219 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Capstone Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,789 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for 1.2% of Capstone Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Capstone Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 53.3% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 238.5% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 3,500.0% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on DIS. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.73.

DIS stock opened at $118.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $214.33 billion, a PE ratio of 40.09, a P/E/G ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.76 and its 200 day moving average is $119.61. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Further Reading: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.