Capstar Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CSTR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Capstar Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CSTR) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.50.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CSTR shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Capstar Financial from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capstar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Capstar Financial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th.

In related news, Director Dennis Bottorff bought 4,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.37 per share, for a total transaction of $49,800.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 300,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,411,659.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTR. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Capstar Financial by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 252,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 31,215 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Capstar Financial by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Capstar Financial by 203.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Capstar Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Capstar Financial by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 441,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,346,000 after acquiring an additional 109,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSTR opened at $11.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $202.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.43. Capstar Financial has a one year low of $7.44 and a one year high of $17.48.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.17). Capstar Financial had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $22.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.93 million. Equities analysts expect that Capstar Financial will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capstar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

