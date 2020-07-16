Capital One Financial Weighs in on Targa Resources Corp’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:TRGP)

Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Targa Resources in a report issued on Tuesday, July 14th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.17). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Targa Resources’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.78. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 22.66% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TRGP. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of Targa Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Targa Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Targa Resources from $40.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.89.

Shares of Targa Resources stock opened at $17.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.97. Targa Resources has a one year low of $3.66 and a one year high of $43.47.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Targa Resources by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

