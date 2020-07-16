Capital Insight Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Capital Insight Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. Firestone Capital Management boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Pinnacle Bank bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $51.83 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.86 and its 200-day moving average is $52.30. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $37.79 and a 1 year high of $61.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

