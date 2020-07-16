Capital Insight Partners LLC Purchases 1,411 Shares of Relx PLC (NYSE:RELX)

Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Relx PLC (NYSE:RELX) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,660 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Relx by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Relx during the 1st quarter worth about $1,262,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Relx by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 22,511 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Relx by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 91,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 16,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Relx by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,476,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,599,000 after acquiring an additional 659,318 shares during the last quarter. 3.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RELX opened at $22.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.65. Relx PLC has a 52-week low of $16.81 and a 52-week high of $27.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.61.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RELX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Investec raised Relx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. ABN Amro cut Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Relx has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

