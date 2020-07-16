Capital Insight Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Capital Insight Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,308,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,712,000 after buying an additional 91,383 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,305,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,552,000 after buying an additional 222,468 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,105.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,943,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,606,000 after buying an additional 3,616,130 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,675,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,260,000 after buying an additional 169,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,249,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,994,000 after buying an additional 543,259 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $54.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.48. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $44.00 and a 1 year high of $55.41.

