Capital Insight Partners LLC Makes New $533,000 Investment in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Capital Insight Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 10,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1,423.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,974,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,863,000 after buying an additional 13,991,609 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,467,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 189.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,621,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026,428 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1,190.5% during the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 509,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,828,000 after purchasing an additional 469,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $20,911,000.

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.54 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.13. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10.

