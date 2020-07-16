Capital Insight Partners LLC Buys New Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Capital Insight Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter worth $25,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter worth $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter worth $30,000.

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $17.29 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.79. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $13.40 and a 52 week high of $17.36.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

