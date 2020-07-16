Capital Insight Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Capital Insight Partners LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 243.9% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Country Trust Bank grew its position in Altria Group by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 63.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MO shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.29.

MO stock opened at $41.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.96. The company has a market cap of $76.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. Altria Group Inc has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $52.45.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a positive return on equity of 84.55%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.20%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.