Capital Insight Partners LLC Boosts Stake in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AMERCO by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 144,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,168,000 after purchasing an additional 10,070 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of AMERCO by 20.6% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of AMERCO by 8.6% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMERCO during the fourth quarter worth $4,196,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of AMERCO by 255.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. 38.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ UHAL opened at $303.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $310.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $316.59. AMERCO has a 1 year low of $222.34 and a 1 year high of $426.50. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.63.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.93) by $1.72. AMERCO had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $821.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AMERCO will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, BidaskClub raised AMERCO from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

