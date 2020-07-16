Capital Insight Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Capital Insight Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,523 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,891 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 686 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 29,708 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 387 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 73.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $158.50 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.86. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $88.69 and a 12-month high of $178.50. The company has a market capitalization of $41.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The shipping service provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.11. FedEx had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $17.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.01 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 26th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.37%.

In other FedEx news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 155,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total value of $18,333,332.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 10,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.58, for a total value of $1,644,480.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,582,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,800 shares of company stock valued at $23,361,558 in the last quarter. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on FDX. Raymond James lifted their price objective on FedEx from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised FedEx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Bank of America raised FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. BofA Securities lifted their price objective on FedEx from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on FedEx from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.08.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

