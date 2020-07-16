Capital City Trust Co. FL Takes Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Capital City Trust Co. FL purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $312,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 15.6% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 31,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 4,273 shares during the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 20.7% during the second quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares during the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 86.7% during the second quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 7,213 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

VNQ opened at $77.84 on Wednesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $55.58 and a twelve month high of $99.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.26.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.