Capital City Trust Co. FL Sells 377 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Capital City Trust Co. FL decreased its holdings in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Amgen by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 5.7% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 793 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.7% in the first quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, STA Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Amgen by 3.8% in the first quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMGN has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $274.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.85.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $253.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $234.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.15. Amgen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.12 and a 52-week high of $264.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $146.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.94.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.47. Amgen had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 90.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $100,856.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,466.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total transaction of $233,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,648,660.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,425 shares of company stock valued at $792,017. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

