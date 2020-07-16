Capital City Trust Co. FL Raises Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 57,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,712 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of USB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $863,079,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 308.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,253,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,345,000 after acquiring an additional 6,230,902 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 56.3% during the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 13,102,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,717,407 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth $100,520,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 51.2% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 8,295,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807,919 shares during the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USB stock opened at $36.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.16. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.36 and a 12 month high of $61.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.54 and its 200 day moving average is $42.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

USB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Nomura Securities raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.89.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

