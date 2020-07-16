Capital City Trust Co. FL Raises Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,288 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter worth $53,584,000. Fulton Bank N. A. raised its position in Oracle by 352.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 56,390 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 43,914 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Oracle by 522.8% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,200 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 46,337 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total value of $21,632,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,632,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $51,730,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,368,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,527,264.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,300,000 shares of company stock worth $396,376,000. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ORCL. Argus cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (up from $48.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.34.

Oracle stock opened at $57.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $175.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.44 and its 200 day moving average is $52.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $39.71 and a 52-week high of $59.85.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 72.76%. Oracle’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

