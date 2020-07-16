Capital City Trust Co. FL Lowers Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Capital City Trust Co. FL decreased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,085 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Intel by 21.1% during the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,368 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 10,183 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Intel by 0.3% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 82,395 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in Intel by 21.5% during the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 79,087 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after acquiring an additional 14,014 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in Intel by 4.1% during the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 26,201 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 9.2% during the second quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 62,232 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INTC stock opened at $58.98 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.54. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The company has a market cap of $252.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.65 billion. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. Intel’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intel news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $2,823,824.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,658,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $167,547.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,709 shares in the company, valued at $4,571,620.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,410 shares of company stock worth $3,411,259 over the last three months. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

INTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

