Capital City Trust Co. FL Lowers Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Capital City Trust Co. FL decreased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,085 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Intel by 21.1% during the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,368 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 10,183 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Intel by 0.3% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 82,395 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in Intel by 21.5% during the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 79,087 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after acquiring an additional 14,014 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in Intel by 4.1% during the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 26,201 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 9.2% during the second quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 62,232 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
INTC stock opened at $58.98 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.54. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The company has a market cap of $252.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35.
In other Intel news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $2,823,824.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,658,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $167,547.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,709 shares in the company, valued at $4,571,620.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,410 shares of company stock worth $3,411,259 over the last three months. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
INTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.50.
Intel Profile
Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.
