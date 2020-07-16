Capital City Trust Co. FL Lowers Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Capital City Trust Co. FL decreased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 21.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 190.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.00.

PepsiCo stock opened at $135.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $186.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.58. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.42 and a fifty-two week high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.47 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

