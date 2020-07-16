Capital City Trust Co. FL Increases Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,232 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 503 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for approximately 1.1% of Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,328,915 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,855,292,000 after buying an additional 2,402,254 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,997,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $831,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,977 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $186,636,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,166,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Walmart by 5,535.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,290,622 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $146,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $922,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,492,276. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.34, for a total transaction of $10,483,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,019,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,040,850.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 262,324 shares of company stock valued at $32,141,624 over the last ninety days. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:WMT opened at $132.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.77 and a 200-day moving average of $119.66. The company has a market cap of $367.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.28. Walmart Inc has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $133.63.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $134.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Walmart to an “underperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Walmart from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered Walmart from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.45.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

