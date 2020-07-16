Capital City Trust Co. FL Increases Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEG. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 70.6% in the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 5,757 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $310,935.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 600 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $51.53 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.21. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.75 and a 1 year high of $63.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.76%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PEG. Mizuho lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.17.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

Featured Article: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.