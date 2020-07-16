Capital City Trust Co. FL Increases Stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Fiserv accounts for approximately 1.2% of Capital City Trust Co. FL’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $97.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $63.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.90. Fiserv Inc has a 1-year low of $73.50 and a 1-year high of $125.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.99. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 8.51%. Fiserv’s revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Fiserv Inc will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on FISV. Raymond James reduced their price target on Fiserv from $133.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Fiserv from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Fiserv from $152.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub lowered Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.50.

In other news, Director Alison Davis sold 4,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.64, for a total value of $398,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,870.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Kenneth Best sold 11,496 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total value of $1,252,374.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,154,209.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 387,996 shares of company stock valued at $40,660,959 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

