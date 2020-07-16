Capital City Trust Co. FL Increases Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,542,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,412,702,000 after buying an additional 2,714,243 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 210.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,954,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,177,625,000 after buying an additional 5,390,754 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $110,936,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,740,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $405,667,000 after purchasing an additional 651,842 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 252.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,246,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,530,000 after purchasing an additional 892,603 shares during the period.

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $169.40 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $132.13 and a 1-year high of $170.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $164.38 and its 200 day moving average is $155.38.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

