Capital City Trust Co. FL Has $4.73 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,975 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 814 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for 1.8% of Capital City Trust Co. FL’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $1,302,925,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in Union Pacific by 301.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,078,817 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,279,779,000 after buying an additional 5,313,937 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Union Pacific by 116.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,475,928 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $913,360,000 after buying an additional 3,478,627 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Union Pacific by 12.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,301,544 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,427,490,000 after buying an additional 2,783,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 102.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,746,433 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $528,397,000 after buying an additional 1,897,913 shares in the last quarter. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on UNP. Evercore ISI began coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.48.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total value of $855,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,477,548.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

UNP stock opened at $171.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $170.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.36. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.08 and a fifty-two week high of $188.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.06.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 34.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.