Capital City Trust Co. FL Has $374,000 Stake in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Capital City Trust Co. FL trimmed its position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 34.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 6,814 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 23,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the fourth quarter valued at $1,133,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Compass Minerals International by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 6,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMP opened at $49.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.39 and a 12-month high of $66.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.85.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.24. Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $413.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is 150.00%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CMP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Compass Minerals International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $70.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Compass Minerals International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Compass Minerals International from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

