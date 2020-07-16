Capital City Trust Co. FL Has $3.91 Million Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Capital City Trust Co. FL cut its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,146 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,322 shares during the period. General Dynamics makes up 1.5% of Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seeyond boosted its position in General Dynamics by 70.4% in the first quarter. Seeyond now owns 4,580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 17,901 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,783 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,443,000. 85.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $191.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $167.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.85.

Shares of GD stock opened at $143.36 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $150.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.44. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $100.55 and a 52 week high of $193.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by ($0.03). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 3rd will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.