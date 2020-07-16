Capital City Trust Co. FL Has $265,000 Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Capital City Trust Co. FL lowered its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 196,345,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,106,811,000 after purchasing an additional 5,562,103 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,343,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,098,570,000 after acquiring an additional 849,474 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,980,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,629,567,000 after acquiring an additional 685,744 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 39,628,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,604,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,782 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 29,308,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,001,000 after acquiring an additional 353,907 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,702. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $78.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.25 and a 52 week high of $92.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.25 and a 200-day moving average of $81.01.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.16. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.46% and a net margin of 21.10%. The company had revenue of $12.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.01%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MRK. Barclays reduced their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.15.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

