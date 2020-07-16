Capital City Trust Co. FL Has $2.01 Million Holdings in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,406 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $2,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 56.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BX shares. Citigroup lowered Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Blackstone Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered Blackstone Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.77.

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $2,655,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 218,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,613,191.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX stock opened at $54.53 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.41 and its 200-day moving average is $54.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $35.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.44. Blackstone Group LP has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $64.97.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 14.62%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

