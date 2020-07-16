Capital City Trust Co. FL Has $1.60 Million Stake in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its holdings in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 649 shares during the quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 31,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 18.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 463,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,026,000 after acquiring an additional 70,940 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the first quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 47.6% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 111,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,660,000 after acquiring an additional 35,960 shares during the last quarter. 78.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ETN opened at $90.67 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.49. Eaton Co. PLC has a 52 week low of $56.42 and a 52 week high of $105.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $34.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.14.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. PLC will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eaton news, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.71, for a total value of $211,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,566 shares in the company, valued at $4,283,445.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 22,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total transaction of $2,044,175.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 202,445 shares in the company, valued at $18,424,519.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,961 shares of company stock worth $2,661,001. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ETN shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Eaton from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $98.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Eaton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $93.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.24.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

