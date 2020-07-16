Capital City Trust Co. FL Grows Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,043 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 4,083 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Capital International Sarl purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 211.4% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Founders Capital Management lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 175.0% in the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 504.1% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP Daniel M. Coombs acquired 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.28 per share, for a total transaction of $234,432.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.86.

Shares of LYB opened at $66.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.57. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 1-year low of $33.71 and a 1-year high of $98.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 36.24% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $7.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 43.66%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

