Capital City Trust Co. FL Grows Stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,457 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 1.7% of Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its holdings in Visa by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 1,634 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. BEAM Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Visa by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $193.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $214.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.59.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

V has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Visa from $228.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.62.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $1,272,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,283,780.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total transaction of $5,017,400.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,429 shares of company stock valued at $9,654,214 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

