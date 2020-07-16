Capital City Trust Co. FL Grows Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,406 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 757 shares during the quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Mairs & Power INC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power INC now owns 797,882 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $234,561,000 after buying an additional 16,413 shares during the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,674,000. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNH opened at $308.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $296.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $282.77. The firm has a market cap of $284.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52-week low of $187.72 and a 52-week high of $315.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $64.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.25 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 5.59%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $13,194,113.07. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,013,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,903,701.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $289.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $346.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $341.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $322.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.42.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

