Capital City Trust Co. FL Buys 4,077 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 7.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,077 shares during the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive accounts for about 1.6% of Capital City Trust Co. FL’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $4,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CL. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $19,416,210,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,125,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,475 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,602,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,333,000 after acquiring an additional 863,629 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,597,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,119,000 after acquiring an additional 356,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,186,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,015,000 after acquiring an additional 385,666 shares during the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CL shares. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.14.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $74.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $58.49 and a 1-year high of $77.41. The company has a market capitalization of $62.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.95.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 942.99%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Michael B. Polk sold 3,115 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $212,069.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,403,945.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

Further Reading: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.