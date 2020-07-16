Capital City Trust Co. FL Buys 274 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 5.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,954 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 41,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period.

DVY stock opened at $81.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.12. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.89 and a fifty-two week high of $107.36.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

