Capital City Trust Co. FL Buys 124 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,789 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald’s makes up about 1.2% of Capital City Trust Co. FL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $3,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 45.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,036,309 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,966,504,000 after buying an additional 9,342,704 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mcdonald’s by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,355,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,240,504,000 after acquiring an additional 288,582 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Mcdonald’s by 2.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,019,771 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,326,069,000 after acquiring an additional 169,921 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $1,579,988,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,211,580 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,192,433,000 after purchasing an additional 31,673 shares during the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MCD opened at $190.72 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.49. The firm has a market cap of $137.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.65. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52 week low of $124.23 and a 52 week high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 70.25% and a net margin of 27.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is 63.78%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.82.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

