Capital City Trust Co. FL Buys 1,069 Shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Travelers Companies accounts for approximately 1.5% of Capital City Trust Co. FL’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $3,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,181,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,210,242,000 after buying an additional 326,316 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 6.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,937,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $391,141,000 after purchasing an additional 240,762 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth about $387,424,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 48.9% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,885,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $386,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,720 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,640,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $360,899,000 after purchasing an additional 61,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TRV shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $125.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Bank of America started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Travelers Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.50.

NYSE TRV opened at $118.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.97. The company has a market capitalization of $28.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.89. Travelers Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $76.99 and a 1-year high of $155.09.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Travelers Companies Inc will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

