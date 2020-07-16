Capital City Trust Co. FL Boosts Position in Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII)

Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its holdings in Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,791 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Federated Investors were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Federated Investors by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,179 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in Federated Investors by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 21,210 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Federated Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,055,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its position in Federated Investors by 1.5% in the first quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 32,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Federated Investors by 40.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Federated Investors alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FII opened at $21.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Federated Investors Inc has a 52-week low of $25.68 and a 52-week high of $36.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.73.

Federated Investors, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Federated Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.