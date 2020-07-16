Capital City Trust Co. FL Boosts Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 1.9% of Capital City Trust Co. FL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CNB Bank raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.0% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 19,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 54.2% in the second quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $436,000. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 6,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total transaction of $3,464,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total transaction of $1,544,418.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,948 shares in the company, valued at $5,514,220.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,963,114 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,197,986. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.31.

NYSE:PG opened at $125.09 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.34 and a 200 day moving average of $118.99. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $128.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 69.91%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

