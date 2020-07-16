Capital City Trust Co. FL Acquires Shares of 23,385 Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Capital City Trust Co. FL acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 23,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantum Capital Management increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 25,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,685,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 6.2% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on RTX. Vertical Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.94.

NYSE RTX opened at $60.47 on Wednesday. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $93.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.19 and a 200-day moving average of $124.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $51.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.27.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.67. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The company had revenue of $18.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Read More: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.