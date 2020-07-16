Capital City Trust Co. FL Acquires 4,565 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,565 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 107.4% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $83.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.97. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.10 and a fifty-two week high of $83.16.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.