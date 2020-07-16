Capita PLC (LON:CPI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Capita PLC (LON:CPI) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 73.33 ($0.90).

Several research firms have commented on CPI. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Capita from GBX 190 ($2.34) to GBX 130 ($1.60) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 40 ($0.49) target price (down previously from GBX 45 ($0.55)) on shares of Capita in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Capita from GBX 55 ($0.68) to GBX 35 ($0.43) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capita in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Capita in a research report on Thursday, June 25th.

Capita stock opened at GBX 39.38 ($0.48) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,850.07. Capita has a 12 month low of GBX 19.84 ($0.24) and a 12 month high of GBX 185.25 ($2.28). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 40.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 83.71. The firm has a market cap of $675.93 million and a PE ratio of -10.10.

Capita plc provides customer management, administration, and professional support services to clients in the private and public sectors. The company offers automation, business transformation, customer management, data and analytics, digital transformation, government, IT and networks, people, and software solutions and services, as well as specialist services, such as intelligent communications, financial, legal, travel and event, start-up development, property and infrastructure, procurement, and translation and interpreting, and workplace technology services.

