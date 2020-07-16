Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CGEMY. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Capgemini in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Capgemini in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Capgemini alerts:

OTCMKTS:CGEMY opened at $24.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Capgemini has a one year low of $10.98 and a one year high of $26.30.

Capgemini SE provides consulting, technology, and digital transformation services. It addresses clients' opportunities in the world of cloud, digital, and platforms, as well as enables organizations to realize business ambitions through an array of services from strategy to operations. The company's Consulting Services segment offers strategy and transformation consulting services primarily in digital transformation that enhance the performance of organizations based on intimate client relationships, and the knowledge of client industries and processes.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Capgemini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capgemini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.