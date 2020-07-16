CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) Rating Increased to Outperform at National Bank Financial

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) was upgraded by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$5.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$4.00. National Bank Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.63% from the stock’s previous close. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for CanWel Building Materials Group’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research note on Monday, June 15th.

Shares of CWX opened at C$5.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $390.37 million and a PE ratio of 21.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.28. CanWel Building Materials Group has a 1-year low of C$2.73 and a 1-year high of C$5.71.

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$326.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$309.80 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that CanWel Building Materials Group will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Building Materials Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and building envelope; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing and accessories; treated wood; exterior trim and décor products; welded panels; profiles and colors; fusion stones; exterior products; sidings, panels, shingles, and trims; and security and door ware products.

