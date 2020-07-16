CanWel Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:TSE:CWX) Raised to Buy at National Bank Financial

CanWel Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:TSE:CWX) was upgraded by equities researchers at National Bank Financial to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.50 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.63% from the company’s previous close.

TSE:CWX has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity cut CanWel Building Materials Group to a “sell” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James raised CanWel Building Materials Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th.

Shares of TSE:CWX stock opened at $5.11 on Tuesday.

