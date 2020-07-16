Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on International Money Express Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:IMXI)

International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for International Money Express in a research note issued on Monday, July 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Zuanic anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for International Money Express’ FY2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. International Money Express had a return on equity of 61.48% and a net margin of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $77.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.75 million.

IMXI has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of International Money Express from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of International Money Express from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Money Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.57.

IMXI stock opened at $12.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. International Money Express has a 12-month low of $6.46 and a 12-month high of $16.10. The company has a market cap of $488.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.06 and a 200-day moving average of $10.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMXI. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Money Express by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,050,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,717,000 after purchasing an additional 792,358 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of International Money Express by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,666,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,473,000 after purchasing an additional 350,074 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of International Money Express by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisors LLC now owns 184,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 84,565 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of International Money Express by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 314,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 60,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in International Money Express by 132.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 48,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.66% of the company’s stock.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services.

