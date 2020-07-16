Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Grid Dynamics Holdings’ FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Grid Dynamics Holdings (NASDAQ:GDYN) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Grid Dynamics in a report issued on Monday, July 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Zuanic expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Grid Dynamics’ FY2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grid Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Grid Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Grid Dynamics in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Shares of NASDAQ GDYN opened at $6.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.85. Grid Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $13.51.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.25 million.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Grid Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Grid Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Wade G W & Inc. bought a new stake in Grid Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. CNA Financial Corp bought a new stake in Grid Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Grid Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 41.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics International, Inc is an engineering IT services company, provides transformative and mission-critical cloud solutions for retail, finance, and technology sectors. It offers big data engineering services, including consulting, design, implementation, and operational support of in-stream and batch processing pipelines; QA automation services, including UI, API, mobile, performance, batch processing, technical computing, regression, continuous, and integration testing services; test data and test environment management; quality KPI definition and tracking; test automation framework development; and best practices and toolset workshops; cloud engineering; UI/full stack engineering; release engineering / DevOps; and search engine and mobile application development services.

