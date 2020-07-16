Candente Copper (TSE:DNT) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.09

Candente Copper Corp (TSE:DNT) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 104000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The stock has a market capitalization of $17.05 million and a P/E ratio of -16.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.05.

About Candente Copper (TSE:DNT)

Candente Copper Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Peru. It primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. The company focuses on its 100% owned Cañariaco project, which includes the Cañariaco Norte deposit, the Cañariaco Sur deposit, and Quebrada Verde prospect located in the western Cordillera of the Peruvian Andes, Department of Lambayeque in Northern Peru.

