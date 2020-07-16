Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) versus Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Head to Head Contrast

Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) and Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cancer Genetics and Castle Biosciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cancer Genetics $7.30 million 0.87 -$6.71 million N/A N/A Castle Biosciences $51.87 million 14.27 $5.28 million ($0.81) -53.05

Castle Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than Cancer Genetics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Cancer Genetics and Castle Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cancer Genetics 0 0 0 0 N/A Castle Biosciences 0 0 4 0 3.00

Castle Biosciences has a consensus target price of $42.00, indicating a potential downside of 2.26%. Given Castle Biosciences’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Castle Biosciences is more favorable than Cancer Genetics.

Profitability

This table compares Cancer Genetics and Castle Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cancer Genetics -45.91% -39.76% -11.94% Castle Biosciences 11.90% 3.88% 2.06%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.3% of Cancer Genetics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.7% of Castle Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 15.0% of Cancer Genetics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.7% of Castle Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Castle Biosciences beats Cancer Genetics on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cancer Genetics

Cancer Genetics, Inc. develops, commercializes, and provides molecular and biomarker-based tests and services in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its tests enable physicians to personalize the clinical management of each individual patient by providing genomic information to diagnose, monitor, and inform cancer treatment; and enable biotech and pharmaceutical companies involved in oncology and immuno-oncology trials to select candidate populations and reduce adverse drug reactions by providing information regarding genomic factors influencing subject responses to therapeutics. The company's biopharma services offer companies with customized solutions for patient stratification and treatment selection through a suite of molecular- and biomarker-based testing services, customized assay development, and trial design consultation. Its clinical services provide information on diagnosis, prognosis, and predicting treatment outcomes of cancers to guide patient management. The company's discovery services offer the tools and testing methods for companies and researchers to identify and develop new compounds and molecular-based biomarkers for diagnostics and treatment of disease. It serves hospitals, cancer centers, clinics, academic institutions, and government-sponsored research institutions, as well as pharmaceutical and biotech companies performing clinical trials. The company collaborates with oncology centers and community-based hospitals to develop its proprietary diagnostic tests; and has collaboration with Cellaria to develop precision medicine tools and platform technologies to support the development of new cancer therapeutics. Cancer Genetics, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Rutherford, New Jersey.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc., a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue. The company also offers DecisionDx-UM test, a proprietary GEP test that predicts the risk of metastasis for patients with uveal melanoma, a rare eye cancer; and two late-stage proprietary products in development, which address cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma and suspicious pigmented lesions, which are indications with high clinical need in dermatological cancer. It offers test services through physicians, physician assistants, and nurse practitioners. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Friendswood, Texas.

