Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Camtek Ltd., designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection systems and related products. Camtek’s automatic inspection systems are used to enhance both production processes and yield for manufacturers in the printed circuit board industry, the high density interconnect substrate industry and the semiconductor manufacturing and packaging industry. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Camtek from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Camtek from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Camtek from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Camtek in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Shares of CAMT opened at $13.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $508.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.69 and a 200-day moving average of $11.15. Camtek has a 52 week low of $6.26 and a 52 week high of $14.24.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). Camtek had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $30.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Camtek will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Camtek during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Camtek during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Camtek by 347.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 5,080 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Camtek during the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Camtek during the 4th quarter valued at $174,000. 28.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camtek Company Profile

Camtek Ltd. provides inspection and metrology solutions for the semiconductor industry in the Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe. The company provides solutions based on its advanced image processing, motion control, material handling, and optics related technologies. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection (AOI) systems that optically inspect and measure various types of semiconductors wafers.

